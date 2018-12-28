Marion mayor and city commissioner candidate receive objection l - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion mayor and city commissioner candidate receive objection letters

Posted:

MARION, Ill. -- Just days after the April ballot order was finalized for Marion mayor, one candidate and a city commissioner were challenged on their residences. 

The city held two objection meetings on Friday, voting on rules and officers to handle those objections. 

Mayoral candidate Dennis Ball and City Commissioner candidate Jason Powell are facing objection letters sent in by Marion residents. 

One resident sent two separate letters to the city, one for Ball and another for Powell, saying they do not have proof of residency for a full year before the election. 

Another resident filed a second compliant concerning Powell's residency, saying his water service from the city only dates back to June 13, 2018.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, a candidate for mayor or commissioner must reside in his or her municipality one year before the election. 

A second hearing is set for Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. for Powell and 1:30 p.m. for Ball.

The residents who filed the objection letters must be present in order for the letter to be valid. 

Then, Ball and Powell will have to show evidence and give a testimony before the hearing committee decides if the candidate should remain on the April ballot. 

Labor attorney for the City of Marion, Rhett Barke, will be the hearing officer and Gail West has been appointed hearing clerk for both committees. 

City Commissioner Angelo Hightower, Mayor Anthony Rinella and City Clerk Alice Rix will be on the board to decide if Powell stays on the ballot. 

City Commissioner Jim Webb, John Goss and City Clerk Alice Rix will be on the board to decide if Ball will stay a mayoral candidate. 

News 3 will be at Wednesday's hearing and will update this story. 

