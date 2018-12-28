Autopsy reports: 2 men died of smoke inhalation in fire

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - Autopsy reports confirm two men died of smoke inhalation in a Kentucky residential fire.

News outlets report 53-year-old Anthony Chavez and 54-year-old Bryan Rogers died in the fire Wednesday. The two occupied opposite side of a duplex in Radcliff. Hardin County Coroner Bill Lee says the formal cause of death is accidental asphyxiation, which is a lack of oxygen.

The Radcliff Fire Department says the fire was electrical in origin. Fire Chief Jamie Henderson says it appears to have stemmed from an electrical device in the living room rather than wiring in the structure. He says the exact source hasn't been determined.

Henderson says fighting the fire was difficult. He says the units had only one entrance each and an extensive amount of possessions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.