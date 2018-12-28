Baby found after thief steals car in which he was buckled

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 6-month-old boy who was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen from a suburban St. Louis home has been found unharmed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an Amber Alert was issued for Jaylon Hunter after the 2018 Audi Q3 was stolen around 10 a.m. Friday from a home in Dellwood. Police in nearby St. Ann announced about an hour later that he had been found.

No details have been released.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

