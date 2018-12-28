Warrant issued in Chicago cabbie's death, suspect in China - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warrant issued in Chicago cabbie's death, suspect in China

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a man in the death of a cabdriver who died after being kicked in the head during a traffic altercation but Chicago police say the man went to China.

The warrant signed by a Cook County judge stems from a September incident in which Lu Fangqi allegedly kicked 64-year-old Anis Tunkegar. He was taken into police custody but released two days later - the same day Tunkegar died.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells the Chicago Tribune that the department is working with Chinese authorities and the U.S. State Department to bring Fangqi back to the country. China doesn't have an extradition treaty with the United States and Tunkegar son, Omar, says he doesn't think Fangqi will ever be returned to the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.