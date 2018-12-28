Missouri senator proposes cap on local sales taxes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri senator proposes cap on local sales taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state senator wants to cap the amount of sales taxes local governments can collect.

Kansas City public radio station KCUR reports that Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig is proposing legislation to cap the combined local sales tax for any Missouri city at a little more than 7.2 percent. That's on top of Missouri's roughly 4.2 percent sales tax.

Kansas City councilman Kevin McManus told the radio station that Koenig's bill would limit the city's ability to collect sales taxes that have been approved by voters or that pay for important services.

The legislative session begins Jan. 9.

Another bill to cap state and local taxes failed in the legislative session that ended in May. Officials in Kansas City and St. Louis opposed that bill.

