Man and woman dead of gunshots in car in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man and woman dead of gunshots in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman were found fatally shot in a car near a St. Louis cemetery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the bodies were found just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Homicide detectives are investigating and no further details were available.

