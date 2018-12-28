Cincinnati looks to sell historic showboat, citing upkeep

CINCINNATI (AP) - Show the money, get a showboat.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city is looking to sell the Showboat Majestic, a 95-year-old riverboat that was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1989.

Cincinnati's parks department says the cost to maintain the old riverboat is too high, at some $100,000 a year. The boat's floating theater hasn't been used regularly for years.

It was previously for sale in 2014. A later proposal to move it across the Ohio River to Newport, Kentucky, didn't work out.

The boat built in Pittsburgh provided entertainment to riverside communities for decades. Cincinnati paid $5,000 for the boat back in 1967, obtaining it from Indiana University.

The newspaper reports the city plans to list the riverboat on an online government surplus auction site.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

