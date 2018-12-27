Developer plans to break ground for Murphysboro hotel in spring

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- After hitting multiple snags in the Murphysboro hotel project, the developer has finally announced he plans to break ground in spring of 2019. .

Currently two trailers sit on the property that used to be home to the former Apple Tree Inn at the intersection of Route 13 and 127.

Earlier this year, heavy rains caused the soil to shift and damaged a nearby sewer main.

Then the Illinois Department of Transportation had to approve a new entry way for the development, but now with those issues in the past, the city and developer are ready to break ground.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens has been working with Admiral Parkway Development Company for three years to develop a Holiday Inn Express, restaurant, and strip mall center.

"It's a good corner in terms of visibility and traffic count," Stephens said. "There are about 12,000 cars a day at the corner, so it just allows for some natural visibility and there has always been a hotel there for the previous 50 years."

Developer, Joe Koppeis says he hasn't had the easiest time moving forward with the project.

"It's been a terribly wet fall and we didn't have enough fencing up so the soil washed out," Koppeis said. "Then the fast food restaurant we are working with had to be moved to four different locations on the property before we figured out where the entrance was going to be."

Last week, Koppeis finally was able to show the Murphysboro City Council the plan for the property. He told them that IDOT had approved the entrance and the company would be ready to break ground in less than six months.

Mayor Stephens says if Koppeis doesn't start construction soon, he will be out thousands of dollars.

"If he doesn't break ground sometime within the coming year, he will have to reapply for the Holiday Inn franchise materials, which have already cost him tons of thousand of dollars," Stephens said.

Koppeis says he won't give up on the project and is ready to start building.

"I think Murphysboro is a nice community that needs some development and interest," Koppeis said.

Koppeis says that building the hotel will cost around $8 million alone. He plans to have transportation available to take guest to the different wineries in the area.

Koppeis says he expects to break ground on the hotel and the restaurant by the start of spring.