Illinois State Police investigating fatal accident on I-24

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at milepost 17 Thursday afternoon.

ISP says the out of state driver of a blue 2019 Infiniti Q70 passenger car was traveling eastbound on I-24 at 4:15 p.m. when the driver ran off the road, traveled through the center median and entered the westbound traffic lanes.

The driver collided head-on with a black 1998 Toyota Sienna Minivan that was traveling westbound on the interstate.

The Infiniti continued across the westbound lane into a tree line.

The driver of the Infiniti was transported to a local hospital where the corner pronounced him deceased. The passenger was not injured.

ISP is not releasing the name of the driver until the family is notified.

The driver and passengers of the minivan were treated at the scene and released. ISP will not release the names of involved minors.