Carbondale Police investigation stabbing

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about a fight in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at 4:07 p.m. When they arrived, officers say they found a person with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment. Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Officers say the victim was involved in a dispute with multiple people when the stabbing occurred.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

If you have any information contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.