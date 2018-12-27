Carbondale Police investigation stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at milepost 17 Thursday afternoon.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at milepost 17 Thursday afternoon.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon.
WSIL -- Steve and Bonnie Wheeler will be retiring as owners of WSIL in the new year. News 3 spoke with members of the community about the charitable impact the Wheeler's will leave behind.
WSIL -- Steve and Bonnie Wheeler will be retiring as owners of WSIL in the new year. News 3 spoke with members of the community about the charitable impact the Wheeler's will leave behind.
JOHNSON COUNTY -- Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash in March.
JOHNSON COUNTY -- Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash in March.
WSIL — The request for a transgender woman to move from a men's prison to a women's prison has been granted.
WSIL — The request for a transgender woman to move from a men's prison to a women's prison has been granted.
WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers approved hundreds of bills taking effect in the new year.
WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers approved hundreds of bills taking effect in the new year.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- The first weekend of the New Year will be off to a fast start at John A. Logan College.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- The first weekend of the New Year will be off to a fast start at John A. Logan College.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Fresh Fitness will return to Carbondale Community High School this winter.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Fresh Fitness will return to Carbondale Community High School this winter.
WSIL -- Wednesday was day five of the partial government shutdown. The shutdown has left more than 420,000 federal employees across the nation without a paycheck throughout the holidays.
WSIL -- Wednesday was day five of the partial government shutdown. The shutdown has left more than 420,000 federal employees across the nation without a paycheck throughout the holidays.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois Healthcare urges SIU leaders to move forward with the creation of a nursing program in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois Healthcare urges SIU leaders to move forward with the creation of a nursing program in Carbondale.