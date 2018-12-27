Former deputy arrested in connection to fatal crash

JOHNSON COUNTY -- Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash in March.

The Sheriff's Office confirms former Deputy Cyle Harner, of Vienna, was arrested Thursday.

Harner is facing reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.

The crash happened on Old Highway 146, just west of Honeysuckle Lane on March 22, 2018.

Three men were ejected from the vehicle. Troy Newman, 24, was killed in the crash. Tyler Inman was taken to a hospital, along with Harner for major injuries.

