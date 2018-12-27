Former deputy arrested in connection to fatal crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former deputy arrested in connection to fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSON COUNTY -- Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash in March. 

The Sheriff's Office confirms former Deputy Cyle Harner, of Vienna, was arrested Thursday. 

Harner is facing reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges. 

The crash happened on Old Highway 146, just west of Honeysuckle Lane on March 22, 2018.

Three men were ejected from the vehicle. Troy Newman, 24, was killed in the crash. Tyler Inman was taken to a hospital, along with Harner for major injuries. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.