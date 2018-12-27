Transgender woman moved to women's prison

WSIL — The request for a transgender woman to move from a men's prison to a women's prison has been granted.

Deon "Strawberry" Hampton, 27, is serving 10 years for burglary. Hampton was transferred to Lawrence prison after she filed lawsuits claiming

abuse from guards in Pinckneyville and Menard Correctional facilities. The lawsuit against Menard officers was resolved and the Pinckneyville case will go to court in 2020.

The MacArthur Justice Center and Uptown People's Law Center were working to force prison officials to grant Hampton's transfer request. Lawyers say Hampton will be safer in a women's prison, as opposed to a men's prison where she was subjected to sexual assault, harassment and violence.



This move is likely a first for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.