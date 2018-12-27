Steve and Bonnie Wheeler's charitable legacy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Steve and Bonnie Wheeler's charitable legacy

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Steve and Bonnie Wheeler will be retiring as owners of WSIL-TV in the new year. 

News Three spoke with members of the community about the Wheeler's charitable reputation after serving Southern Illinois for decades.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.