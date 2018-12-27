Incoming Missouri Attorney General Schmitt filling in staff - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's incoming Attorney General Eric Schmitt is tapping a former assistant U.S. attorney to lead criminal litigation in the office.

Schmitt on Thursday announced he's picking Cristian Stevens to be deputy attorney general for criminal litigation.

That means Stevens will lead the office's criminal divisions. The Missouri attorney general's office handles criminal litigation including Medicaid fraud and appeals cases.

Stevens served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 15 years. He's currently a partner at Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis.

Schmitt is taking over as the state's attorney general after current Attorney General Josh Hawley leaves in January to join the U.S. Senate.

