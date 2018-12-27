253 new laws in Illinois take effect in 2019

WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers approved hundreds of bills taking effect in the new year.

Of the 253 laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Illinois, many have a narrow focus, whether it be dealing with issues in Chicago or other cities, changing fees for certain licenses, or revamping how certain state agencies run things.

One bill allows law enforcement officers to take away weapons from someone if a family member considers them a threat to themselves or others.

Not a single southern Illinois lawmaker voted in favor of it.

"They were knee-jerk reactions," Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, (D) Elizabethtown, said. "They were written very quickly. There was some sloppy language."

But supporters say it will only be used on rare occasions, and gun owners can petition to get their guns back.

Another bill requires schools to have active-shooter drills within the first 90 days of the school year.

"Obviously this is one of those things that is heart wrenching that we are even having to plan for and have our local law officials train for, but we would have to be foolish not to take these steps," Vienna schools superintendent Joshua Stafford said during an active shooter training session in August.

Some laws affect hunters, including a bill that allows hunters to wear bright pink clothing. Another consolidates hunting licenses for kids, meaning they don't need separate licenses for hunting and trapping.

Other laws impact families, including a law requiring children under two to be in a rear-facing car seat, and another allowing moms with newborns to get out of jury duty.

Lawmakers made May 17 of each year DIPG Awareness Day, a cancer of the brain stem affecting kids in southern Illinois like Makanda Williams of Macedonia, who died in April.

"There's nothing in the United States at all that helps this cancer," Sarah Carlton, Makanda's mother, said in December 2017. "There's no cure for it."

Other special days include Nov. 4 for "G.I. Bill of Rights Day," Dec. 3 for "Illinois Statehood Day," and the third Friday of May as "First Responder Mental Health Awareness Day."