Gunman posing as mail carrier wounds 2 inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) - Two people have been shot and wounded inside a South Side Chicago home by a man posing and dressed as a postal carrier.

Police say the gunman knocked on the door of the Roseland neighborhood home about 2:15 p.m. Thursday and said he had a package delivery for a man inside.

After the door was opened, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the lower body. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests were made.

