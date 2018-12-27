Missouri women's college to accept transgender women - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri women's college to accept transgender women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A private Missouri women's college is changing its admissions policy to accept transgender women and nonbinary students assigned female at birth.

The Columbia Missourian reported Wednesday that the new policy at Stephens College in Columbia takes effect in fall 2019.

The policy requires prospective students to provide legal documentation that they live and identify as women.

The college also no longer will admit applicants who were born female and now identify as male or are transitioning to male. The same applies to students who are nonbinary but transitioning to male.

Students who begin transitioning after they're enrolled will be allowed to finish their current semester.

The policy doesn't apply to students admitted before fall 2019.

A statement from the college says it's evolving as the world's understanding of womanhood changes.

