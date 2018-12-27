East Moline alderman arrested for public intoxication - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

East Moline alderman arrested for public intoxication

Posted: Updated:

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (AP) - An East Moline alderman has been arrested in Iowa on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Quad City Times reports that Alderman Jose Roberto "JR" Rico was questioned Wednesday night by officers who, in response to a call about a disruptive and intoxicated man at a Davenport bar, found Rico staggering, slurring his words and smelling of alcohol. Officers found a glass pipe in his jacket that smelled of marijuana and contained burnt residue and he was taken into custody after he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

On Thursday, the newspaper reported that Rico says that he's not sure what happened and is talking to his doctor to determine if prescription drugs played a role in his behavior Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.