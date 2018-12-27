Man charged with paintball, stabbing attack on homeless man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man has been charged with shooting a sleeping 73-year-old homeless man with paintballs and repeatedly stabbing him.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 28-year-old Jessie Randall Williams is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Sunday morning attack that left the victim in critical condition. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A police officer wrote in charging documents that the victim was in his sleeping bag when he was punched and stabbed by a stranger wearing a long black coat. A police dog led officers to a bloodied coat with a debit card in William's name in the pocket, along with a motel keycard. Williams was arrested Monday after barricading himself in a room at the motel.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.