Feds say Branson man sold drugs linked to 3 overdoses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feds say Branson man sold drugs linked to 3 overdoses

Posted: Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri man sold drugs linked to three overdoses, one of them fatal.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 31-year-old Ryan Brynell, of Branson, is charged in federal court with attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The criminal complaint says the case against Brynell started in September when Jeffrey Baker died in Branson from a fentanyl overdose. Investigators found text messages between Baker and Brynell in which they apparently arranged a drug deal. Two other people who survived overdoses in recent months identified Brynell as their drug supplier.

The complaint says authorities started tracking his movements and arrested him earlier this month. He said the substance in his possession was heroin or fentanyl. The field test wasn't conclusive.

An attempt to reach his attorney for comment wasn't successful.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.