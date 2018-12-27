CARTERVILLE, Ill -- The first weekend of the New Year will be off to a fast start at John A. Logan College.

The 2019 Snowman Shuffle 5K will be held at the college by the Logan Fitness building Saturday, January 5 starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

This family fun event will feature a 5K run, walk and a 1-mile fun run. There will be free food, drinks, door prizes, costume contest, and runners timing and results.

