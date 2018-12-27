Exercise classes return for the Winter Farmers Market - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Exercise classes return for the Winter Farmers Market

CARBONDALE, Ill -- Fresh Fitness will return to Carbondale Community High School this winter. 

The exercise classes will be held every Saturday in January, February, and March during the Carbondale Community Farmers Market from 10-11 a.m. SIU Student Recreation Center instructors will teach a variety of cardio and strength training classes throughout the 13-week program. 

No experience is necessary. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle, towel and/or yoga mat. A cash donation of $5 is suggested. 

If you have questions or would like more information, call Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at (618) 559-1939.

