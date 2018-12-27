Man charged with killing woman found dead in trash can - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with killing woman found dead in trash can

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found by sanitation workers in a garbage can on Christmas Eve.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police say 25-year-old Robert Wallace was arrested in the neighborhood on the city's Far South Side on Monday night hours after the body of a 67-year-old woman was discovered in the garbage can.

The woman whose name has not yet been released had been stabbed multiple times and had blunt trauma injuries to her face. Police have not released any further information about the attack but prosecutors will likely provide details when Wallace appears in court on Thursday.

