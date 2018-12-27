Kentucky man who evaded deputies for months now in custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man who evaded deputies for months now in custody

Posted: Updated:

GIRDLER, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a man who managed to evade law enforcement for months.

News outlets report Knox County Sheriff's deputies arrested 32-year-old Travis Marcum last week on charges including child abuse and burglary.

The sheriff's office says an arrest warrant was issued for Marcum in October when deputies were told he had assaulted a 10-year-old. The nature of the assault is unclear.

Deputies were unable to find Marcum, who they say then broke into a home in November and hurt a person. Authorities didn't immediately release the identity of the wounded person and the connection between the person and Marcum is unclear.

Marcum was arrested in Girdler and found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and syringes. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.