Peoria's 2018 homicides top 2 previous years combined - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Peoria's 2018 homicides top 2 previous years combined

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Peoria's police chief says investigators don't see connections between numerous recent shootings that have pushed the city's number of criminal homicides for 2018 pass the combined total for the two previous years.

The city saw its 22nd criminal homicide of the year early Wednesday when police say a 43-year-old man was fatally shot during a birthday party. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the city's had three deaths among 10 shooting incidents since Dec. 18, including early Tuesday gunfire that wounded a 12-year-old and another person.

Peoria police Chief Loren Marion says his officers are working long hours to make arrests in the cases but need the community's help. He says the shootings appear unrelated and that retaliation isn't involved.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.