Kentucky secretary of state gives birth to first child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has given birth to her first child.

The Courier Journal reports Grimes and her husband, Andrew, announced the birth of their son, Crawford "Ford" Case Grimes, in a Facebook post Wednesday. The child was delivered at 8:17 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Grimes says she has "prayed for and dreamed of this day for many years." She announced her pregnancy in July on social media and also shared her struggles with previous miscarriages.

In that post, she wrote, "having endured the devastating heartbreak of multiple miscarriages, this is news that I was not sure we would ever get to share with folks."

Grimes has been secretary of state since 2012.

