Albuquerque police identify suspects shot by officers

Albuquerque police identify suspects shot by officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque authorities have identified two men who were fatally shot by police officers in recent days.

In the first case, officers shot and killed a man who had been driving a stolen car. Police spokesman Simon Drobik says the man jumped out of the vehicle and started firing on officers. The officers returned fire.

That suspect was identified as 36-year-old Jason Scott Delgado Perez, who had a Roswell address but previously lived in Springfield, Missouri.

The next day, officers responded to reports of a man firing multiple shots into several rooms and the front office of a Motel 6.

A witness reported hearing 35-year-old Abdias Ucdiel Flores-Corado fire a shot from a rifle at officers and officers returned fire.

No one else was injured in either incident.

