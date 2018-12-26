Scene of Springfield fatal fire had no working smoke alarm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say there was no working smoke detector inside the building where a 51-year-old Springfield man died following a fire.

The State Journal-Register reports Garyl J. Gauch of Springfield died early Wednesday, shortly after a postal worker called to report a garage on fire.

Firefighters found Gauch while searching the burning building. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fire Marshal Chris Richmond said the detached garage had been converted into a two-bedroom apartment and Gauch had been renting the apartment for more than 10 years.

Richmond says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says the residence didn't have a working smoke alarm, despite an Illinois law requiring landlords provide smoke alarms in inhabited structures.

It's unclear if one wasn't provided or if it was removed.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.