Woman questioned in stabbing death of husband in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman questioned in stabbing death of husband in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman is being questioned in the stabbing death of her husband in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called early Wednesday to a St. Charles home for a domestic dispute. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison says the 40-year-old man had been stabbed once in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The couple has five children. No other details were immediately released.

