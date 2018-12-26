Homeless man spent months searching for owner of lost ring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A homeless man in Lexington who found a Georgetown College football ring has returned it to its owner after a months-long search.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Robert "Shorty" Eads found the ring while working for a program that is meant to stop panhandling by putting the jobless to work collecting trash.

To find the ring's owner, Eads called the Georgetown athletics department and searched the Internet without success. Finally he asked his supervisor for help.

Jarrod Jones is a retired Lexington Police officer who enlisted friends to join the hunt. They tracked down the owner's father, Don Schmitz. His son lives in Denver but he got the ring back when he came home for Christmas.

Schmitz said, "It was a Christmas gift to all of us."

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

