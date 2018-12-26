Illinois man's murder trial in Iowa is delayed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man's murder trial in Iowa is delayed

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A judge has granted a trial delay for an Illinois resident accused of killing a man in southeast Iowa last year.

Des Moines County court records say 29-year-old Antoine Spann, of Dalton, Illinois, was scheduled to go on trial Jan. 8 . He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony for the death of 26-year-old Demarcus "Peanut" Chew. Chew was shot to death Sept. 10, 2017, in a car outside the home of his mother in Burlington.

The Hawk Eye reports the delay was granted last week. Spann's attorneys had said more time was needed to obtain depositions from the more than 70 witnesses who might testify. The new trial starting date will be set after the judge and lawyers confer with the case coordinator.

