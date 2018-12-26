Warrant Wednesday: December 26, 2018

SALINE COUNTY, Ill -- The Saline County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Adam T. Smith, 34, is wanted for charges of home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. He is described as 5'7" tall, 170 pounds with green eyes and black hair. Smith is last known to be living in Broughton.

Caitland M. Williams, 27, is wanted for charges of residential burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, and for violating probation on an original charge of obstructing justice. She is described as 5'2" tall, 106 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Williams is last known to be living in Junction.

Gregory W. Doyle, 46, is wanted for theft. He is described as 5'7" tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Doyle is last known to be living in Ridgway.

Porsche Nelson, 27, is wanted for obstructing justice. She is described as 5'3" tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Nelson is last known to be living in Carrier Mills.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Saline County Sheriff's Department 618-252-8661.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.