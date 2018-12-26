Death in suburban St. Louis investigated as suspicious

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers responded Tuesday to a call about a "person down" in Kinloch in north St. Louis County. Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim, saying only that he was male and believed to be an adult.

The death is under investigation.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.