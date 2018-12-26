Missourians want action over too-high Illinois levee

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri landowners and environmentalists are urging a federal agency to sanction a levee district on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, arguing that the earthen barrier has been built above its authorized height, worsening flooding for its neighbors.

Great Rivers Habitat Alliance is a river conservation organization based in St. Louis. It sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in October urging revocation of benefits provided under the National Flood Insurance Program if the Sny Island Levee District in Illinois fails to reduce its levee height.

FEMA didn't respond to the alliance but told The Associated Press it is working to resolve the issue.

Missourians have complained for years that the Sny is several feet too high in some spots.

