Gun store courts women with department store approach

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City store is courting women with department-store touches such as guns displayed in cases similar to those found in jewelry stores and a high-end women's fashion boutique.

Bren and Mike Brown opened Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit three years ago. Public radio station KCUR reports the luxury department store concept could be an important development for the $11 billion retail gun industry, which is increasing efforts to target women amid sluggish gun sales following the election of President Donald Trump.

Bren Brown says retail firearm sales are clearly down since Trump was elected president because many people purchased firearms in anticipation of anti-gun legislation had Hillary Clinton won.

The store hosts events such as date nights. Frontier Justice has opened a second store in Kansas City, Kansas.

