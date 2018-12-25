Louisville officer killed in traffic crash, driver charged - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville officer killed in traffic crash, driver charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a semi-truck driver has been charged with murder and driving under the influence in the death of a police officer.

News media outlets report that Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said late Monday that 32-year-old Det. Deidre Mengedoht died when a Metropolitan Sewer District semi-truck driven by 60-year-old Roger Burdette crashed into her police car during a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Louisville.

Conrad said the officer's car had on its emergency lights. The police vehicle was pushed into a pickup truck and burst into flames.

An arrest citation says Burdette admitted to taking prescription drugs and was unable to maintain his balance during a sobriety test after Monday's crash.

Online court records do not show if Burdette has a lawyer.

