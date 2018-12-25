St. Francis to get almost $650,000 for low-income students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Francis to get almost $650,000 for low-income students

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Some smart students at the University of St. Francis in Joliet who are short on money will be getting a nice gift courtesy of the National Science Foundation.

In a news release, Illinois Congressman Bill Foster is announcing that the school in Joliet will be getting a $649,677 award from the foundation to fund 12 scholarships for low-income students from local high schools who are pursuing bachelor's degrees in biology and biochemistry. The money will be provided to the school through the foundation's Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program.

Foster says the money is important to make sure that low-income students can pursue their education.

