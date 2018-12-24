Benton man arrested on Child Pornography charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Benton man arrested on Child Pornography charges

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A 31-year-old Benton man faces felony charges for Grooming and Child Pornography.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Quinton Wilson at his residence. Wilson is currently being held in the Franklin County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Wilson has been charged with Grooming, a class 4 felony, and Child Pornography, a class 1 felony.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.