Carbondale 'Let It Glow' winners announced

WSIL -- The City of Carbondale announced the winners of the 'Let It Glow' holiday lights display contest.

The City received 16 submissions on the Explore Carbondale Facebook page and chose three residential winners, one business winner and one honorable mention.

The winners are listed below:

Business Winner:

Century Assisted Living (701 S. Lewis Lane)



Residential Winners:

501 Deer Lake Drive W.



207 & 209 S. Glenview Drive





804 W. Cherry Street



Honorable Mention:

2604 W. Sunset Drive





You can click here for a full list of the submissions if you are looking for holiday lights in Carbondale.