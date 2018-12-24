Shoppers rush to get last-minute holiday gifts

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Shoppers take advantage of the Christmas Eve hours to grab those last minute gifts.
WSIL -- A 31-year-old Benton man faces felony charges for Grooming and Child Pornography.
WSIL -- The City of Carbondale announced the winners of the 'Let It Glow' holiday lights display contest.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- 15 people facing murder charges walked through the Jackson County Courthouse in 2018.
WSIL -- If you have family coming into town or if you are wondering what to do with your time off for the holidays, you may want to check out the Escape rooms at Chittyville in Herrin.
WSIL -- A woman who lost her husband in November was left with a more than $1,000 towing bill but didn't know it until after she went to pick up his motorcycle.
WSIL -- Ahead of a busy day delivering presents Santa Claus stopped by the studio to spread some Christmas cheer.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- After sharing gifts on Christmas Day it's common for families to do things together like go to the movies but this year there's another option.
CARBONDALE -- Sunday, The Varsity Center wrapped up a month of special holiday-themed movie showings with "White Christmas."
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. -- Deputies in Livingston County arrest a 29-year-old after finding three people inside a home, dead from gunshot wounds.
