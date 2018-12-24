Shoppers rush to get last-minute holiday gifts

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Shoppers take advantage of the Christmas Eve hours to grab those last minute gifts. Shoppers filled the Kohl's in Carbondale, for last-minute gifts to place under the Christmas Tree.

"I have six kids and with all of our shopping I didn't get my wife that's a gift from Santa," said customer, Krick Powell.

For Kendall Boyson, she tells News 3, shopping today is also to spend quality time with her mother.

Boyson said,"I wanted to pick up some things for the stockings and I love shopping with my mom so this is a chance for us."

Other customers like, Chris Deason agrees. She's taking advantage of spending time alone with her grandson.

"I just want to share some extra time with him so he could understand," said Deason.

In a report by the The National Retail Federation, most people have finished their holiday shopping. In the same report, it states about 7-percent of Americans will hit the stores today.

For shoppers here in Kohl's, they're relieved the store remained open for just a few more hours before Christmas.

Most area shopping stores closed at 6 p.m., and will reopen December 26.