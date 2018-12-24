Escape rooms open at Chittyville

WSIL -- If you have family coming into town or if you are wondering what to do with your time off for the holidays, you may want to check out the Escape rooms at Chittyville in Herrin.
WSIL -- A woman who lost her husband in November was left with a more than $1,000 towing bill but didn't know it until after she went to pick up his motorcycle.
WSIL -- Ahead of a busy day delivering presents Santa Claus stopped by the studio to spread some Christmas cheer.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- After sharing gifts on Christmas Day it's common for families to do things together like go to the movies but this year there's another option.
CARBONDALE -- Sunday, The Varsity Center wrapped up a month of special holiday-themed movie showings with "White Christmas."
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. -- Deputies in Livingston County arrest a 29-year-old after finding three people inside a home, dead from gunshot wounds.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- On Saturday the pilot of a Piper Navajo took a test flight from the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport but, at 12 thousand feet, he noticed a problem with the plane.
WSIL-TV-- We have highlights from 7 games, including the beginning of one of the several area holiday tournaments,and a big match-up between two state contenders. Games with highlights are marked with an *.
WSIL -- On Friday, Benton held a lottery to determine name placement for city commissioner candidates on April's ballot.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Fraternal organizations in West Frankfort are seeing a decline in membership and getting little interest from the younger generation. Audrey Loftus is the post manager for VFW 5764.
