Escape rooms open at Chittyville

WSIL -- If you have family coming into town or if you are wondering what to do with your time off for the holidays, you may want to check out the Escape rooms at Chittyville in Herrin.

An escape room is a physical game in which players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to complete the objectives in a given amount of time. Games are set in a variety of fictional locations including the principal's office, a classroom, detention, and a field trip to the museum.

All four of the escape rooms at Chittyville are limited to 45 minutes and can accommodate up to 8 players. Below you can read a breakdown of the different rooms and the minimum number of players required as well as the escape rate, so you can choose which room is best for your group. You can click here for more information about each of the rooms.

The Principal's Office

Minimum of 2

Escape rate of 70%

Field Trip to the Museum

Minimum of 3

Escape rate of 60%

Escape the Classroom

Minimum of 2

Escape rate of 50%

Beyond Detention

Minimum of 3

Escape rate of 50%

The escape rooms are open Tuesdays thru Fridays 4:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. (last booking can be made for 8:30pm), and Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 9:15 p.m., but must be booked an hour before the game begins. For booking information, click here.