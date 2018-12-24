Santa Claus makes an appearance on the morning show - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Santa Claus makes an appearance on the morning show

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Ahead of a busy day delivering presents Santa Claus stopped by the studio to spread some Christmas cheer.

Santa informed the News 3 This Morning team that he has more presents than usual to deliver because so many children have made the Nice List.

Before heading back to his sleigh Santa gave out Candy Canes to the staff and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Santa Claus makes an appearance on the morning show

    Santa Claus makes an appearance on the morning show

    Monday, December 24 2018 9:41 AM EST2018-12-24 14:41:50 GMT

    WSIL -- Ahead of a busy day delivering presents Santa Claus stopped by the studio to spread some Christmas cheer. 

    WSIL -- Ahead of a busy day delivering presents Santa Claus stopped by the studio to spread some Christmas cheer. 

  • Christmas themed escape room

    Christmas themed escape room

    Monday, December 24 2018 8:38 AM EST2018-12-24 13:38:11 GMT

    CARBONDALE, Ill -- After sharing gifts on Christmas Day it's common for families to do things together like go to the movies but this year there's another option. 

    CARBONDALE, Ill -- After sharing gifts on Christmas Day it's common for families to do things together like go to the movies but this year there's another option. 

  • Christmas classics play at The Varsity

    Christmas classics play at The Varsity

    Sunday, December 23 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-12-24 03:47:59 GMT

    CARBONDALE -- Sunday, The Varsity Center wrapped up a month of special holiday-themed movie showings with "White Christmas." 

    CARBONDALE -- Sunday, The Varsity Center wrapped up a month of special holiday-themed movie showings with "White Christmas." 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.