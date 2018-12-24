47-year-old man killed in shooting in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in a Springfield home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 47-year-old Eugene Johnson was identified as the victim. He was killed early Sunday. Police initially responded to the home for an "assault."

Police have not released the name of the suspect. No motive was released.

