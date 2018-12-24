7 shot at part in Springfield; 1 in critical condition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7 shot at part in Springfield; 1 in critical condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say seven people have been shot and wounded during a party in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that one woman is hospitalized in critical condition after gunfire erupted early Sunday. Police said in a news release that the other victims suffered injuries that weren't life threatening.

The release says two of the victims were at the scene when officers arrived. Five others showed up with gunshot wounds at hospitals.

Police haven't identified a suspect or said how many people fired guns.

