Christmas themed escape room

WSIL -- Ahead of a busy day delivering presents Santa Claus stopped by the studio to spread some Christmas cheer.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- After sharing gifts on Christmas Day it's common for families to do things together like go to the movies but this year there's another option.
CARBONDALE -- Sunday, The Varsity Center wrapped up a month of special holiday-themed movie showings with "White Christmas."
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. -- Deputies in Livingston County arrest a 29-year-old after finding three people inside a home, dead from gunshot wounds.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- On Saturday the pilot of a Piper Navajo took a test flight from the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport but, at 12 thousand feet, he noticed a problem with the plane.
WSIL-TV-- We have highlights from 7 games, including the beginning of one of the several area holiday tournaments,and a big match-up between two state contenders. Games with highlights are marked with an *.
WSIL -- A woman who lost her husband in November was left with a more than $1,000 towing bill but didn't know it until after she went to pick up his motorcycle.
WSIL -- On Friday, Benton held a lottery to determine name placement for city commissioner candidates on April's ballot.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Fraternal organizations in West Frankfort are seeing a decline in membership and getting little interest from the younger generation. Audrey Loftus is the post manager for VFW 5764.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- A judge has found a Murphsyboro man guilty of murder, perjury, and other gun charges.
