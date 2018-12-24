Relatives hold vigil for woman missing in Lake Michigan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Relatives hold vigil for woman missing in Lake Michigan

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Relatives have held a lakeside vigil in Chicago for a 24-year-old college student days after she vanished while swimming in Lake Michigan.

Eddisa Concepcion and two men jumped into the lake Friday morning at North Avenue Beach for a quick dip, but they encountered dangerous waters.

The two men were rescued by Chicago's fire department in the lake's choppy waters , but Concepcion was pulled under by high waves and remains missing.

Family and friends held a lakeside vigil Sunday evening for the University of Illinois Chicago graduate student.

Concepcion's mother, Maria Centeno, tells WLS-TV that she's still hoping that her daughter will be found alive, saying that, "Until they say different, she is out there. And she is waiting to get rescued."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.