Relatives hold vigil for woman missing in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) - Relatives have held a lakeside vigil in Chicago for a 24-year-old college student days after she vanished while swimming in Lake Michigan.

Eddisa Concepcion and two men jumped into the lake Friday morning at North Avenue Beach for a quick dip, but they encountered dangerous waters.

The two men were rescued by Chicago's fire department in the lake's choppy waters , but Concepcion was pulled under by high waves and remains missing.

Family and friends held a lakeside vigil Sunday evening for the University of Illinois Chicago graduate student.

Concepcion's mother, Maria Centeno, tells WLS-TV that she's still hoping that her daughter will be found alive, saying that, "Until they say different, she is out there. And she is waiting to get rescued."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.