Man dead after 2 shooting victims drive to fire station - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dead after 2 shooting victims drive to fire station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man is dead after two shooting victims drove themselves to a Kansas City fire station.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man and woman arrived Sunday night. They were rushed to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was being treated for life-threatening wounds.

It wasn't immediately clear where the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing.

