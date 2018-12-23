Christmas classics play at The Varsity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Christmas classics play at The Varsity

CARBONDALE -- Sunday, The Varsity Center wrapped up a month of special holiday-themed movie showings with "White Christmas."

The Varsity decided to increase its holiday showings after both shows last year sold out. This years response has been positive as well with several sold-out shows, including the showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Organizers say the holiday showings have attracted a lot of families with children who have never seen classic Christmas movies on the big screen.

"We're showing these holiday movies to bring people into The Varsity and get them excited about coming back into the venue and hopefully raise money for renovations; and the air-of-nostalgia for the community," said volunteer Teresa Garrison. 

Volunteers say while it's easy to rent or stream the older movies online, there's nothing like laughing with a theatre full of people.  

