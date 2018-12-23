Chicago man, twin boys give toys to Swedish Covenant kids

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man who was hospitalized as a 5-year-old with leukemia has been collecting toys for kids in the emergency department of Swedish Covenant Health.

Darin Ortmann hastily organized a toy drive five years ago and collected 101 toys. But the collection has grown with the help of the twin 8-year-old boys to whom he serves as a nanny.

Ortmann is manager at a local pub called Loafers. This year he collected 777 toys with the help of customers, neighbors and friends.

He says he remembers how difficult it was for him as a little boy to be hospitalized.

Kim Leslie is clinical director of Swedish Covenant's emergency department. She says the delivery of toys to children hospitalized during the holiday season gives them a tremendous boost.

