St. Charles police investigating death of O'Fallon man

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in downtown St. Charles as a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man was found Friday night in a popular tourist area near the riverfront.

He was later identified as 31-year-old Bradley David Wood, of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Police say they were speaking with a "person of interest" and were searching for Wood's car.

Police are treating the death as a homicide but didn't release the case of death.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

